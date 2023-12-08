The Utah Jazz (7-14) will attempt to continue a three-game home win streak when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers (10-10) on December 8, 2023 at Delta Center.

Clippers vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Bally Sports

Clippers vs Jazz Additional Info

Clippers Stats Insights

The Clippers are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 48.7% the Jazz allow to opponents.

Los Angeles is 5-3 when it shoots better than 48.7% from the field.

The Clippers are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at third.

The Clippers average 112.9 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 119.8 the Jazz give up.

When Los Angeles totals more than 119.8 points, it is 4-2.

Jazz Stats Insights

The Jazz's 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Clippers have given up to their opponents.

Utah has put together a 4-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.1% from the field.

The Clippers are the 15th best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank first.

The Jazz's 111.3 points per game are just 2.0 more points than the 109.3 the Clippers allow.

When it scores more than 109.3 points, Utah is 6-6.

Clippers Home & Away Comparison

The Clippers are putting up 111.2 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are faring better on offense, averaging 114.5 points per contest.

Defensively Los Angeles has played better in home games this year, surrendering 103.2 points per game, compared to 115.4 in road games.

At home, the Clippers are averaging 0.6 more threes per game (12.1) than when playing on the road (11.5). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (37.0%) compared to away from home (36.3%).

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Jazz are averaging more points at home (119.7 per game) than on the road (103.7). And they are giving up less at home (116.7) than on the road (122.6).

At home Utah is giving up 116.7 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than it is on the road (122.6).

At home the Jazz are averaging 27.2 assists per game, 1.6 more than away (25.6).

Clippers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Mason Plumlee Out Knee

Jazz Injuries