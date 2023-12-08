South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Codington County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Codington County, South Dakota? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Codington County, South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Deuel High School at Henry High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Henry, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
