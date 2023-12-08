South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Harding County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Harding County, South Dakota today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Harding County, South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Harding County High School at Newell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 8
- Location: Newell, SD
- Conference: B Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.