Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves face the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

In a 102-94 win over the Spurs (his previous action) Towns produced 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Towns, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Karl-Anthony Towns Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 21.8 22.9 Rebounds 8.5 9.1 8.6 Assists 2.5 3.1 3.8 PRA -- 34 35.3 PR -- 30.9 31.5 3PM 1.5 2.2 2.1



Karl-Anthony Towns Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Towns is responsible for attempting 18.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 15.6 per game.

He's put up 5.1 threes per game, or 16.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Timberwolves rank 24th in possessions per game with 101.3. His opponents, the Grizzlies, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th with 102.8 possessions per contest.

The Grizzlies give up 111.4 points per game, 10th-ranked in the NBA.

The Grizzlies are the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 44.7 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Grizzlies are 14th in the NBA, allowing 25.4 per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Grizzlies are ranked 29th in the NBA, allowing 14.5 makes per game.

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/26/2023 26 18 8 2 1 1 1

