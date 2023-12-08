Will Kirill Kaprizov Score a Goal Against the Oilers on December 8?
When the Minnesota Wild square off against the Edmonton Oilers on Friday at 9:00 PM ET, will Kirill Kaprizov score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Kirill Kaprizov score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)
Kaprizov stats and insights
- In eight of 24 games this season, Kaprizov has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Oilers this season in one game (three shots).
- On the power play he has five goals, plus eight assists.
- He takes 3.4 shots per game, and converts 9.9% of them.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 80 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.1 hits and 12.9 blocked shots per game.
Kaprizov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|20:41
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Flames
|2
|1
|1
|21:37
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/3/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|17:22
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Predators
|2
|1
|1
|17:35
|Away
|W 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:38
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|25:08
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|1
|1
|19:45
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|19:39
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|21:31
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/12/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|16:49
|Home
|L 8-3
Wild vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
