South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Minnehaha County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Minnehaha County, South Dakota today, we've got you covered.
Minnehaha County, South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Harrisburg High School at Yankton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Yankton, SD
- Conference: AA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dell Rapids High School at West Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Hartford, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Parkston High School at Tri-Valley High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Colton, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
