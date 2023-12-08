Which team is going to win on Friday, December 8, when the Montana Grizzlies and Furman Paladins square off at 9:00 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Grizzlies. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Montana vs. Furman Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Montana (-19.5) 45.4 Montana 32, Furman 13

Montana Betting Info (2022)

The Grizzlies went 7-4-0 ATS last season.

A total of seven of Grizzlies games last season went over the point total.

Furman Betting Info (2023)

The Paladins have not covered the spread in a game yet this year in three games with a set total.

One of the Paladins' three games with a set total has hit the over (33.3%).

Grizzlies vs. Paladins 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Montana 32.1 14.8 49.0 19.0 29.0 19.0 Furman 27.3 16.8 26.0 7.0 23.0 24.3

