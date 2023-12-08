South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Perkins County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Perkins County, South Dakota is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Perkins County, South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Timber Lake High School at Lemmon High School
- Game Time: 3:10 PM MT on December 8
- Location: Lemmon, SD
- Conference: B Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
