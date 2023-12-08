Wild vs. Oilers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Edmonton Oilers (10-12-1, riding a five-game winning streak) host the Minnesota Wild (9-11-4) at Rogers Place. The matchup on Friday, December 8 begins at 9:00 PM ET on BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+.
Wild vs. Oilers Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Oilers (-185)
|Wild (+150)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Wild Betting Insights
- This season the Wild have won one of the 10 games in which they've been an underdog.
- Minnesota has not had a game this season with longer odds on the moneyline than +150.
- The implied probability of a win by the Wild, based on the moneyline, is 40.0%.
- Minnesota has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 13 of 24 games this season.
Wild vs Oilers Additional Info
Wild vs. Oilers Rankings
|Oilers Total (Rank)
|Wild Total (Rank)
|79 (16th)
|Goals
|74 (23rd)
|80 (18th)
|Goals Allowed
|82 (21st)
|21 (8th)
|Power Play Goals
|16 (17th)
|19 (21st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|24 (30th)
Wild Advanced Stats
- Over its most recent 10-game stretch, Minnesota went 6-4-0 against the spread and 4-4-2 straight up.
- Minnesota has hit the over in four of its last 10 games.
- The Wild have averaged a total of 6.4 goals over their last 10 games, 0.1 less than this game's over/under of 6.5.
- Over their last 10 games, the Wild and their opponents are scoring 1.0 fewer goal per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.5.
- The Wild have scored 74 goals this season (3.1 per game) to rank 23rd in the league.
- The Wild have conceded 3.4 goals per game, 82 total, which ranks 21st among NHL teams.
- Their 22nd-ranked goal differential is -8.
