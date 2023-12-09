The DePaul Blue Demons (1-7) will look to halt a five-game losing skid when hosting the Louisville Cardinals (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

DePaul vs. Louisville Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
DePaul Stats Insights

  • This season, the Blue Demons have a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have made.
  • DePaul is 1-2 when it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.
  • The Cardinals are the 82nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Blue Demons sit at 349th.
  • The Blue Demons put up only 4.1 fewer points per game (70.5) than the Cardinals allow (74.6).
  • DePaul is 0-2 when scoring more than 74.6 points.

Louisville Stats Insights

  • The Cardinals have shot at a 41.9% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points less than the 47.5% shooting opponents of the Blue Demons have averaged.
  • The Cardinals are the 82nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Demons sit at 351st.
  • The Cardinals average just 4.5 fewer points per game (75.4) than the Blue Demons give up (79.9).
  • Louisville is 2-0 when allowing fewer than 70.5 points.

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • DePaul put up 75.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 9.0 more points than it averaged in away games (66.4).
  • Defensively the Blue Demons were worse at home last season, giving up 77.5 points per game, compared to 77.4 in away games.
  • DePaul sunk 9.5 three-pointers per game with a 40.0% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 2.4 more threes and 6.3% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.1 threes per game, 33.7% three-point percentage).

Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Louisville scored 1.6 more points per game at home (66.0) than on the road (64.4).
  • At home, the Cardinals conceded 71.9 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than they allowed on the road (81.1).
  • Beyond the arc, Louisville sunk more 3-pointers on the road (6.9 per game) than at home (6.5) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (37.3%) than at home (31.7%).

DePaul Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Northern Illinois L 89-79 Wintrust Arena
12/1/2023 Iowa State L 99-80 Wintrust Arena
12/6/2023 @ Texas A&M L 89-64 Reed Arena
12/9/2023 Louisville - Wintrust Arena
12/16/2023 Northwestern - Wintrust Arena
12/23/2023 Villanova - Wintrust Arena

Louisville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 New Mexico State W 90-84 KFC Yum! Center
11/29/2023 Bellarmine W 73-68 KFC Yum! Center
12/3/2023 @ Virginia Tech L 75-68 Cassell Coliseum
12/9/2023 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena
12/13/2023 Arkansas State - KFC Yum! Center
12/17/2023 Pepperdine - KFC Yum! Center

