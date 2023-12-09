Saturday's game at Allen Fieldhouse has the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (8-1) matching up with the Missouri Tigers (7-2) at 5:15 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 79-66 win, as our model heavily favors Kansas.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Kansas vs. Missouri Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 5:15 PM ET

5:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Kansas vs. Missouri Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 79, Missouri 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas vs. Missouri

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas (-12.9)

Kansas (-12.9) Computer Predicted Total: 144.7

Kansas is 4-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Missouri's 3-6-0 ATS record. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Jayhawks are 4-4-0 and the Tigers are 3-6-0.

Kansas Performance Insights

The Jayhawks' +139 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 80.7 points per game (71st in college basketball) while giving up 65.2 per outing (59th in college basketball).

Kansas comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 5.4 boards. It is grabbing 35.6 rebounds per game (82nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.2 per outing.

Kansas makes 1.3 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 7 (218th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.3.

The Jayhawks rank 50th in college basketball with 102.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 51st in college basketball defensively with 83.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Kansas has lost the turnover battle by 1.5 turnovers per game, committing 12.1 (201st in college basketball play) while forcing 10.6 (291st in college basketball).

Missouri Performance Insights

The Tigers are outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game, with a +74 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.4 points per game (160th in college basketball) and give up 67.2 per outing (94th in college basketball).

Missouri ranks 279th in the nation at 30.8 rebounds per game. That's 2.9 fewer than the 33.7 its opponents average.

Missouri makes 3.0 more threes per game than the opposition, 9.7 (29th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.7.

Missouri wins the turnover battle by 3.4 per game, committing 10.6 (88th in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.

