Saturday's contest at Sanford Coyote Sports Center has the South Dakota Coyotes (6-3) squaring off against the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-4) at 7:00 PM ET on December 9. Our computer prediction projects a 75-69 victory for South Dakota, who are favored by our model.

The matchup has no line set.

South Dakota vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: Summit League Network

Where: Vermillion, South Dakota

Venue: Sanford Coyote Sports Center

South Dakota vs. CSU Bakersfield Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota 75, CSU Bakersfield 69

Spread & Total Prediction for South Dakota vs. CSU Bakersfield

Computer Predicted Spread: South Dakota (-6.5)

South Dakota (-6.5) Computer Predicted Total: 144.2

South Dakota has compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season, while CSU Bakersfield is 2-4-0. A total of two out of the Coyotes' games this season have gone over the point total, and five of the Roadrunners' games have gone over.

South Dakota Performance Insights

The Coyotes are outscoring opponents by 12.0 points per game with a +108 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.2 points per game (64th in college basketball) and give up 69.2 per outing (138th in college basketball).

South Dakota wins the rebound battle by an average of 11.2 boards. It is collecting 41.2 rebounds per game (ninth in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.0 per outing.

South Dakota makes 7.8 three-pointers per game (156th in college basketball) at a 37.6% rate (50th in college basketball), compared to the 8.1 its opponents make while shooting 33.5% from deep.

The Coyotes average 96.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (148th in college basketball), and allow 82.4 points per 100 possessions (43rd in college basketball).

South Dakota has lost the turnover battle by 2.4 turnovers per game, committing 13.6 (297th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.2 (261st in college basketball).

