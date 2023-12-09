The CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-4) take on the South Dakota Coyotes (6-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.

South Dakota vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota
  • TV: Summit League Network

How to Watch Other Summit League Games

South Dakota Stats Insights

  • This season, the Coyotes have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.5% higher than the 41% of shots the Roadrunners' opponents have made.
  • South Dakota is 6-1 when it shoots better than 41% from the field.
  • The Roadrunners are the 253rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Coyotes sit at sixth.
  • The 81.2 points per game the Coyotes score are 12.1 more points than the Roadrunners give up (69.1).
  • South Dakota is 6-1 when scoring more than 69.1 points.

South Dakota Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • South Dakota posted 78.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 16.8 more points than it averaged away from home (61.5).
  • Defensively the Coyotes were better in home games last season, ceding 72.8 points per game, compared to 75.9 away from home.
  • South Dakota drained 10.7 treys per game with a 46.2% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 3.4 more threes and 13.4% points better than it averaged in away games (7.3 threes per game, 32.8% three-point percentage).

South Dakota Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 Air Force L 58-57 Sanford Coyote Sports Center
11/28/2023 Waldorf W 93-71 Sanford Coyote Sports Center
12/3/2023 @ Western Illinois W 70-68 Western Hall
12/9/2023 CSU Bakersfield - Sanford Coyote Sports Center
12/16/2023 @ UC Irvine - Bren Events Center
12/19/2023 @ CSU Bakersfield - Icardo Center

