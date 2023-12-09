How to Watch South Dakota vs. CSU Bakersfield on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-4) take on the South Dakota Coyotes (6-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.
South Dakota vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota
- TV: Summit League Network
How to Watch Other Summit League Games
South Dakota Stats Insights
- This season, the Coyotes have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.5% higher than the 41% of shots the Roadrunners' opponents have made.
- South Dakota is 6-1 when it shoots better than 41% from the field.
- The Roadrunners are the 253rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Coyotes sit at sixth.
- The 81.2 points per game the Coyotes score are 12.1 more points than the Roadrunners give up (69.1).
- South Dakota is 6-1 when scoring more than 69.1 points.
South Dakota Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- South Dakota posted 78.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 16.8 more points than it averaged away from home (61.5).
- Defensively the Coyotes were better in home games last season, ceding 72.8 points per game, compared to 75.9 away from home.
- South Dakota drained 10.7 treys per game with a 46.2% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 3.4 more threes and 13.4% points better than it averaged in away games (7.3 threes per game, 32.8% three-point percentage).
South Dakota Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Air Force
|L 58-57
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
|11/28/2023
|Waldorf
|W 93-71
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Western Illinois
|W 70-68
|Western Hall
|12/9/2023
|CSU Bakersfield
|-
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
|12/16/2023
|@ UC Irvine
|-
|Bren Events Center
|12/19/2023
|@ CSU Bakersfield
|-
|Icardo Center
