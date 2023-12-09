South Dakota vs. CSU Bakersfield: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 9
The CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-4) go up against the South Dakota Coyotes (6-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the South Dakota vs. CSU Bakersfield matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
South Dakota vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota
- How to Watch on TV: Summit League Network
South Dakota vs. CSU Bakersfield Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|South Dakota Moneyline
|CSU Bakersfield Moneyline
|BetMGM
|South Dakota (-2.5)
|138.5
|-135
|+110
|FanDuel
|-
|137.5
|-134
|+110
South Dakota vs. CSU Bakersfield Betting Trends
- South Dakota has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.
- Coyotes games have gone over the point total twice this season.
- CSU Bakersfield has covered twice in six matchups with a spread this year.
- So far this season, five out of the Roadrunners' six games with an over/under have hit the over.
