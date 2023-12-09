When the North Dakota State Bison match up with the South Dakota Coyotes at 2:30 PM on Saturday, December 9, our projection model predicts the Bison will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

South Dakota vs. North Dakota State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction North Dakota State (-1.8) 48.6 North Dakota State 25, South Dakota 23

Week 15 MVFC Predictions

South Dakota Betting Info (2022)

The Coyotes had a record of just 2-9-0 against the spread last season.

Last season, five of Coyotes games went over the point total.

North Dakota State Betting Info (2023)

The Bison have a 3-2-0 record against the spread this year.

One of the Bison's five games with a set total has hit the over (20%).

Coyotes vs. Bison 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Dakota 24.6 15.4 34 24 22.6 14 North Dakota State 38.3 19.3 66 3 35 34

