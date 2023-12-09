South Dakota State vs. Northern Iowa Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 9
Saturday's game features the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-3) and the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-6) facing off at McLeod Center (on December 9) at 3:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 66-63 win for South Dakota State, who is slightly favored based on our model.
The Jackrabbits' most recent game on Tuesday ended in a 69-64 loss to Washington State.
South Dakota State vs. Northern Iowa Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Dakota State vs. Northern Iowa Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Dakota State 66, Northern Iowa 63
Other Summit Predictions
South Dakota State Schedule Analysis
- The Jackrabbits picked up their signature win of the season on November 6, when they defeated the Arkansas State Red Wolves, who rank No. 179 in our computer rankings, 55-42.
- The Jackrabbits have two losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 37th-most in Division 1.
South Dakota State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 55-42 at home over Arkansas State (No. 179) on November 6
- 55-38 on the road over UT Martin (No. 244) on November 18
- 72-42 at home over South Carolina State (No. 340) on November 24
South Dakota State Leaders
- Brooklyn Meyer: 17.9 PTS, 9.7 REB, 2 BLK, 53.7 FG%
- Tori Nelson: 7.6 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 42.6 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)
- Madison Mathiowetz: 7.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.5 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)
- Mesa Byom: 7.4 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)
- Madysen Vlastuin: 6.3 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (13-for-30)
South Dakota State Performance Insights
- The Jackrabbits put up 63.3 points per game (232nd in college basketball) while giving up 56.1 per outing (61st in college basketball). They have a +50 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 7.2 points per game.
