The Northern Iowa Panthers (1-6) will be looking to stop a six-game losing skid when hosting the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at McLeod Center. It will air at 3:00 PM ET.

South Dakota State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa TV: ESPN+

South Dakota State vs. Northern Iowa Scoring Comparison

The Jackrabbits put up 18.7 fewer points per game (63.3) than the Panthers allow their opponents to score (82.0).

The 62.9 points per game the Panthers score are 6.8 more points than the Jackrabbits give up (56.1).

Northern Iowa is 1-4 when scoring more than 56.1 points.

When South Dakota State allows fewer than 62.9 points, it is 4-0.

The Panthers shoot 36.8% from the field, 2.4% higher than the Jackrabbits allow defensively.

The Jackrabbits' 42.8 shooting percentage is 4.8 lower than the Panthers have conceded.

South Dakota State Leaders

Brooklyn Meyer: 17.9 PTS, 9.7 REB, 2.0 BLK, 53.7 FG%

17.9 PTS, 9.7 REB, 2.0 BLK, 53.7 FG% Tori Nelson: 7.6 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 42.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

7.6 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 42.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5) Madison Mathiowetz: 7.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.5 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

7.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.5 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Mesa Byom: 7.4 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

7.4 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Madysen Vlastuin: 6.3 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (13-for-30)

