The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (12-0) hit the road to square off against the Villanova Wildcats (10-2) at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

South Dakota State has been clicking on all fronts this year, as they rank fourth-best in scoring offense (37.9 points per game) and best in scoring defense (10.3 points allowed per game). Villanova has been productive on both offense and defense this season, ranking 11th-best in points per game (33.6) and 13th-best in points surrendered per game (18.5).

We provide more coverage below, and that includes how to watch this game on ESPN.

South Dakota State vs. Villanova Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Brookings, South Dakota Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium

How to Watch Week 15 Games

South Dakota State vs. Villanova Key Statistics

South Dakota State Villanova 457.2 (4th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 442.1 (8th) 239.4 (6th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 297.7 (39th) 230.4 (5th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 220.4 (9th) 226.8 (42nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 221.7 (47th) 2 (67th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (67th) 2 (30th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (30th)

South Dakota State Stats Leaders

Mark Gronowski has thrown for 2,517 yards (209.8 ypg) to lead South Dakota State, completing 68.5% of his passes and collecting 24 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 260 rushing yards on 72 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Isaiah Davis has 1,192 rushing yards on 178 carries with 14 touchdowns.

This season, Amar Johnson has carried the ball 108 times for 704 yards (58.7 per game) and four touchdowns.

Jadon Janke's 719 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 41 times and has registered 41 catches and eight touchdowns.

Jaxon Janke has hauled in 43 receptions totaling 708 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Griffin Wilde's 17 grabs are good enough for 306 yards and five touchdowns.

Villanova Stats Leaders

Connor Watkins has 2,607 passing yards, or 217.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 58.2% of his passes and has tossed 20 touchdowns with nine interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 27.3 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner 10 times.

The team's top rusher, Jalen Jackson, has carried the ball 123 times for 914 yards (76.2 per game) with eight touchdowns.

DeeWil Barlee has piled up 658 yards (on 103 attempts) with six touchdowns.

Rayjoun Pringle has racked up 955 receiving yards on 38 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring eight touchdowns as a receiver.

Jaylan Sanchez has racked up 716 receiving yards (59.7 yards per game) and six touchdowns on 28 receptions.

Jaaron Hayek has racked up 456 reciving yards (38.0 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

