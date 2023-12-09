The Wichita State Shockers (6-1) meet the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (2-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

South Dakota State vs. Wichita State Game Information

South Dakota State Players to Watch

Xavier Bell: 15.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Kenny Pohto: 14.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

14.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Colby Rogers: 16.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Dalen Ridgnal: 9.0 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.0 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.9 BLK Quincy Ballard: 6.4 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.7 BLK

Wichita State Players to Watch

South Dakota State vs. Wichita State Stat Comparison

Wichita State Rank Wichita State AVG South Dakota State AVG South Dakota State Rank 93rd 80.3 Points Scored 73.7 211th 136th 68.7 Points Allowed 72.8 214th 13th 41.0 Rebounds 34.2 149th 191st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 9.3 167th 278th 6.1 3pt Made 8.8 73rd 237th 12.3 Assists 11.7 268th 125th 11.1 Turnovers 13.0 246th

