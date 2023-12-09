The Wichita State Shockers (7-2) host the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-5) after winning six home games in a row. The Shockers are favored by 4.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The point total is 148.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

South Dakota State vs. Wichita State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Wichita, Kansas

Wichita, Kansas Venue: Intrust Bank Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wichita State -4.5 148.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jackrabbits Betting Records & Stats

South Dakota State has played four games this season that have had more than 148.5 combined points scored.

The average total for South Dakota State's games this season is 145.0 points, 3.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

South Dakota State's ATS record is 3-3-0 this year.

South Dakota State was defeated in both of the contests it has played as underdogs this season.

The Jackrabbits have been at least a +155 moneyline underdog two times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that South Dakota State has a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.

South Dakota State vs. Wichita State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wichita State 3 42.9% 79.3 153.5 70.1 140.9 143.2 South Dakota State 4 66.7% 74.2 153.5 70.8 140.9 142.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional South Dakota State Insights & Trends

The Jackrabbits score an average of 74.2 points per game, just 4.1 more points than the 70.1 the Shockers allow.

When it scores more than 70.1 points, South Dakota State is 1-2 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

South Dakota State vs. Wichita State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wichita State 3-4-0 2-2 5-2-0 South Dakota State 3-3-0 1-1 4-2-0

South Dakota State vs. Wichita State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Wichita State South Dakota State 8-9 Home Record 10-2 7-4 Away Record 6-9 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 10-1-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 72.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.5 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.6 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.