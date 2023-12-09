Saturday's game features the Wichita State Shockers (7-2) and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-5) facing off at Intrust Bank Arena (on December 9) at 7:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-71 win for Wichita State.

There is no line set for the matchup.

South Dakota State vs. Wichita State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

South Dakota State vs. Wichita State Score Prediction

Prediction: Wichita State 75, South Dakota State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for South Dakota State vs. Wichita State

Computer Predicted Spread: Wichita State (-4.2)

Wichita State (-4.2) Computer Predicted Total: 145.8

Wichita State's record against the spread this season is 3-4-0, and South Dakota State's is 3-3-0. The Shockers have gone over the point total in five games, while Jackrabbits games have gone over four times.

South Dakota State Performance Insights

The Jackrabbits' +31 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 74.2 points per game (191st in college basketball) while allowing 70.8 per outing (179th in college basketball).

South Dakota State records 33.3 rebounds per game (179th in college basketball), compared to the 32.9 of its opponents.

South Dakota State knocks down 8.6 three-pointers per game (88th in college basketball) at a 36.3% rate (74th in college basketball), compared to the 9.4 its opponents make, shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc.

South Dakota State forces 11.6 turnovers per game (228th in college basketball) while committing 11.3 (128th in college basketball).

