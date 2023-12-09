The South Dakota Coyotes (10-2) meet a fellow MVFC foe when they visit the North Dakota State Bison (10-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at the DakotaDome.

South Dakota has the 70th-ranked offense this season (24.6 points per game), and has been better defensively, ranking fifth-best with just 15.4 points allowed per game. North Dakota State has dominated on both sides of the ball this season, ranking third-best in points per game (38.3) and 15th-best in points allowed per game (19.3).

South Dakota vs. North Dakota State Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Vermillion, South Dakota

Vermillion, South Dakota Venue: DakotaDome

South Dakota vs. North Dakota State Key Statistics

South Dakota North Dakota State 350.9 (49th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 445.5 (1st) 317.8 (54th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 304 (63rd) 151.8 (60th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 245.2 (4th) 199.1 (70th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 200.3 (67th) 1 (41st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (67th) 3 (18th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (4th)

South Dakota Stats Leaders

Aidan Bouman has thrown for 2,360 yards (196.7 ypg) to lead South Dakota, completing 67.4% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season.

Travis Theis has carried the ball 171 times for a team-high 804 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times.

Charles Pierre Jr. has carried the ball 67 times for 442 yards (36.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

Carter Bell's 817 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 37 times and has collected 46 catches and five touchdowns.

JJ Galbreath has caught 36 passes for 579 yards (48.3 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Jack Martens has a total of 356 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 27 throws and scoring one touchdown.

North Dakota State Stats Leaders

Cam Miller has thrown for 2,315 yards (178.1 ypg) to lead North Dakota State, completing 73.2% of his passes and collecting 17 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 645 yards (49.6 ypg) on 122 carries with 12 touchdowns.

TaMerik Williams is his team's leading rusher with 106 carries for 658 yards, or 50.6 per game. He's found the end zone seven times on the ground, as well.

Eli Green leads his squad with 673 receiving yards on 36 catches with two touchdowns.

Zach Mathis has caught 43 passes and compiled 615 receiving yards (47.3 per game) with six touchdowns.

RaJa Nelson has racked up 363 reciving yards (27.9 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

