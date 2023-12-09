How to Watch TCU vs. Clemson on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The TCU Horned Frogs (7-0) will attempt to continue a seven-game winning streak when they visit the No. 24 Clemson Tigers (8-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The Tigers have taken eight games in a row.
TCU vs. Clemson Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
TCU Stats Insights
- The Horned Frogs are shooting 53.5% from the field this season, 13.2 percentage points higher than the 40.3% the Tigers allow to opponents.
- In games TCU shoots higher than 40.3% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
- The Horned Frogs are the 73rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 127th.
- The Horned Frogs score 23.2 more points per game (91.7) than the Tigers allow (68.5).
- TCU is 7-0 when scoring more than 68.5 points.
Clemson Stats Insights
- The Tigers' 47.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Horned Frogs have allowed to their opponents (42.1%).
- Clemson is 8-0 when it shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 127th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Horned Frogs sit at 108th.
- The Tigers' 79.3 points per game are 13.2 more points than the 66.1 the Horned Frogs give up.
- Clemson is 8-0 when giving up fewer than 91.7 points.
TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- TCU put up 77.9 points per game in home games last season. In road games, it averaged 72.4 points per contest.
- At home, the Horned Frogs gave up 12.8 fewer points per game (63.5) than in road games (76.3).
- TCU averaged 5.4 treys per game with a 30.2% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 1.7% points better than it averaged on the road (5 threes per game, 28.5% three-point percentage).
Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Clemson scored 78.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.8 away.
- At home, the Tigers gave up 65.2 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than they allowed away (73.1).
- Clemson knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than on the road (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.8%) than on the road (33.2%).
TCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 93-74
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/27/2023
|Houston Christian
|W 101-64
|Schollmaier Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Georgetown
|W 84-83
|Capital One Arena
|12/9/2023
|Clemson
|-
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Arizona State
|-
|Dickies Arena
|12/21/2023
|Old Dominion
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
Clemson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Alabama
|W 85-77
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|W 79-70
|Petersen Events Center
|12/6/2023
|South Carolina
|W 72-67
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|TCU
|-
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|@ Memphis
|-
|FedExForum
|12/22/2023
|Queens
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
