Will Brock Faber Score a Goal Against the Kraken on December 10?
In the upcoming game against the Seattle Kraken, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we count on Brock Faber to score a goal for the Minnesota Wild? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Brock Faber score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Faber stats and insights
- Faber has scored in one of 25 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Kraken.
- Faber has picked up one assist on the power play.
- He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 3.4% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken have given up 95 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Faber recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/8/2023
|Oilers
|2
|0
|2
|24:25
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|26:00
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|25:42
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/3/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|0
|2
|22:18
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|22:46
|Away
|W 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|25:01
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|21:09
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|21:49
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|23:59
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|24:16
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wild vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.