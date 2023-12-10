With the Minnesota Vikings playing the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), is Jordan Addison a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Jordan Addison score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a TD)

Addison has racked up 686 yards on 54 receptions with seven TDs, averaging 57.2 yards per game.

Addison has reeled in a touchdown pass in six of 12 games this year, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 6 4 61 1 Week 2 @Eagles 5 3 72 1 Week 3 Chargers 8 6 52 0 Week 4 @Panthers 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Chiefs 9 6 64 1 Week 6 @Bears 5 3 28 1 Week 7 49ers 10 7 123 2 Week 8 @Packers 8 7 82 1 Week 9 @Falcons 7 5 52 0 Week 10 Saints 7 4 69 0 Week 11 @Broncos 6 3 44 0 Week 12 Bears 10 6 39 0

