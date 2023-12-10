When the Minnesota Wild play the Seattle Kraken on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET, will Mats Zuccarello score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mats Zuccarello score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Zuccarello stats and insights

  • In six of 25 games this season, Zuccarello has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.
  • Zuccarello has picked up one goal and 12 assists on the power play.
  • Zuccarello's shooting percentage is 9.0%, and he averages 2.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kraken defensive stats

  • On defense, the Kraken are allowing 95 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.5 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Zuccarello recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:06 Away L 4-3
12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:41 Away L 2-0
12/5/2023 Flames 1 0 1 19:11 Away W 5-2
12/3/2023 Blackhawks 3 1 2 15:42 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 16:34 Away W 6-1
11/28/2023 Blues 1 0 1 18:04 Home W 3-1
11/26/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 22:38 Away L 4-1
11/24/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 18:02 Home L 3-2
11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 2 1 1 19:00 Home L 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Senators 1 0 1 19:53 Away L 2-1 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.