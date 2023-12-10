With the Minnesota Vikings squaring off against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), is T.J. Hockenson a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will T.J. Hockenson score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a TD)

Hockenson has hauled in 80 throws and leads his team with 786 yards receiving while scoring five TDs. He has been targeted 108 times.

Hockenson has hauled in a touchdown pass in four of 12 games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 9 8 35 0 Week 2 @Eagles 8 7 66 2 Week 3 Chargers 11 8 78 0 Week 4 @Panthers 3 2 24 0 Week 5 Chiefs 8 5 51 0 Week 6 @Bears 8 6 50 0 Week 7 49ers 12 11 86 0 Week 8 @Packers 9 6 88 1 Week 9 @Falcons 12 7 69 0 Week 10 Saints 15 11 134 1 Week 11 @Broncos 7 4 55 0 Week 12 Bears 6 5 50 1

