The Minnesota Wild (9-12-4) are the favorite when they go on the road against the Seattle Kraken (8-13-7) on Sunday, December 10. The Wild are -120 on the moneyline to win over the Kraken (+100) in the contest, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+.

Wild vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Wild vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wild vs. Kraken Betting Trends

Seattle's games this season have had more than 6 goals 18 of 28 times.

The Wild have been victorious in five of their nine games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (55.6%).

The Kraken have claimed an upset victory in five, or 27.8%, of the 18 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Minnesota is 4-1 when it has played with moneyline odds of -120 or shorter (80.0% win percentage).

Seattle is 5-11 when it is underdogs of +100 or longer on the moneyline.

Wild Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Marco Rossi 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+105) - Matthew Boldy 0.5 (+145) 0.5 (-149) 2.5 (-143) Kirill Kaprizov 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (-238) 3.5 (+110)

Wild Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 7-3 3-6-1 6.5 2.8 2.2 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 2.8 2.2 6 19.4% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 2-5-3 5-5 6-3-1 6.3 2.7 3.1 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 2-5-3 2.7 3.1 4 11.8% Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 1-4 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 1-3 Record as ML Underdog 1-5 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3

