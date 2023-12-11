The New Orleans Pelicans (12-11) host the Minnesota Timberwolves (17-4) after winning four straight home games. The Pelicans are favored by only 2.5 points in the contest, which tips at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023.

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSN

BSNO and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Score Prediction

Prediction: Timberwolves 113 - Pelicans 110

Timberwolves vs Pelicans Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Pelicans

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (+ 2.5)

Timberwolves (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Timberwolves (-3.4)

Timberwolves (-3.4) Pick OU: Over (222.5)



Over (222.5) Computer Predicted Total: 222.9

The Timberwolves (12-9-0 ATS) have covered the spread 56.5% of the time, 0.6% more often than the Pelicans (13-10-0) this season.

New Orleans covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 42.9% of the time. That's less often than Minnesota covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (66.7%).

When it comes to eclipsing the point total in 2023-24, New Orleans does it less often (43.5% of the time) than Minnesota (52.4%).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Timberwolves are 3-2, while the Pelicans are 3-5 as moneyline favorites.

Timberwolves Performance Insights

Offensively, the Timberwolves are the 18th-ranked team in the league (113 points per game). Defensively, they are best (105.2 points allowed per game).

On the glass, Minnesota is sixth in the NBA in rebounds (45.9 per game). It is fourth-best in rebounds allowed (41.8 per game).

With 25.3 assists per game, the Timberwolves are 21st in the league.

Minnesota is 22nd in the NBA in turnovers per game (14.1) and 17th in turnovers forced (13.4).

In 2023-24, the Timberwolves are 21st in the NBA in 3-point makes (11.7 per game) and 14th in 3-point percentage (36.7%).

