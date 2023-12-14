South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marshall County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Marshall County, South Dakota? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Marshall County, South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ipswich High School at Langford Area School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Langford, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
