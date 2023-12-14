South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Perkins County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Perkins County, South Dakota today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Perkins County, South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Faith High School at Bison High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Bison, SD
- Conference: B Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
