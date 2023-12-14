The Dallas Mavericks (15-8) are favored (-2.5) to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (17-5) at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at American Airlines Center. The matchup airs on BSSW and BSN. The matchup's over/under is set at 229.5.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Odds & Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and BSN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mavericks -2.5 229.5

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota has played six games this season that have had more than 229.5 combined points scored.

Minnesota's games this season have had an average of 218.6 points, 10.9 fewer points than this game's point total.

Minnesota is 12-10-0 ATS this season.

The Timberwolves have come away with three wins in the six contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Minnesota has won three of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.

Minnesota has an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Timberwolves vs Mavericks Additional Info

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mavericks 18 78.3% 120.2 232.9 116.9 222.8 233.2 Timberwolves 6 27.3% 112.7 232.9 105.9 222.8 221.4

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

Minnesota has gone 8-2 over its last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Timberwolves have hit the over five times.

Minnesota's winning percentage against the spread at home is .636 (7-4-0). Away, it is .455 (5-6-0).

The Timberwolves put up an average of 112.7 points per game, only 4.2 fewer points than the 116.9 the Mavericks give up to opponents.

Minnesota is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall when it scores more than 116.9 points.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Betting Splits

Timberwolves and Mavericks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Timberwolves 12-10 2-2 12-10 Mavericks 13-10 7-5 17-6

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Point Insights

Timberwolves Mavericks 112.7 Points Scored (PG) 120.2 21 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 6-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 12-8 8-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 14-6 105.9 Points Allowed (PG) 116.9 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 21 12-6 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 6-2 17-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-2

