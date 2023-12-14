South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Turner County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Turner County, South Dakota today, we've got the information.
Turner County, South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Parker High School at Elk Point-Jefferson High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Elk Point, SD
- Conference: A Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
