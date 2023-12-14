Currently, the Minnesota Wild (10-12-4) have five players on the injury report for their matchup with the Calgary Flames (11-14-4) at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday, December 14 at 8:00 PM ET.

Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Zach Bogosian D Questionable Upper Body Jonas Brodin D Out Upper Body Sam Hentges C Out Undisclosed Caedan Bankier C Out Undisclosed Michael Milne LW Out Undisclosed

Calgary Flames Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Oliver Kylington D Out Undisclosed Jakob Pelletier LW Out Shoulder Christopher Tanev D Questionable Upper Body Walker Duehr RW Questionable Illness Jacob Markstrom G Out Finger Kevin Rooney C Out Shoulder

Wild vs. Flames Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota

Saint Paul, Minnesota Arena: Xcel Energy Center

Wild Season Insights

The Wild rank 24th in the NHL with 80 goals scored (3.1 per game).

Their -6 goal differential ranks 21st in the league.

Flames Season Insights

The Flames have 87 goals this season (three per game), 15th in the league.

Calgary concedes 3.5 goals per game (101 total), which ranks 29th in the league.

Their -14 goal differential is 25th in the league.

Wild vs. Flames Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Wild (-150) Flames (+125) 6

