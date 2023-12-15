South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Codington County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Codington County, South Dakota today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Codington County, South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Faulkton High School at Henry High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Henry, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
