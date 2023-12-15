South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Minnehaha County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Minnehaha County, South Dakota today, and info on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Minnehaha County, South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Garretson High School at Tri-Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Colton, SD
- Conference: A Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at West Central High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Hartford, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
