Best Bets, Odds for the Bengals vs. Vikings Game – Week 15
Best bets are available for when the Cincinnati Bengals (7-6) host the Minnesota Vikings (7-6) at Paycor Stadium on Saturday, December 16, 2023.
When is Bengals vs. Vikings?
- Game Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- Both BetMGM and the model expect the Bengals to walk away with the win, but the model spread (5.3) is 2.3 points further in their direction.
- Looking at this game's moneyline, the Bengals' implied win probability is 61.8%.
- The Bengals have gone 5-4 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 55.6% of those games).
- Cincinnati has a record of 2-2 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -162 or shorter (50%).
- This season, the Vikings have been the underdog six times and won three of those games.
- Minnesota has a record of 2-2 in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +136 on the moneyline.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Cincinnati (-3)
- The Bengals have put together a record of 6-6-1 against the spread this season.
- In games this season when favored by 3 points or more, Cincinnati are 3-2-1 against the spread.
- The Vikings have covered the spread seven times in 13 games with a set spread.
- In games this year when an underdog by 3 points or more, Minnesota has gone 3-1-1 against the spread.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (40.5)
- The two teams average a combined 1.5 more points per game (42) than this matchup's total of 40.5 points.
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 0.2 more points per game (40.7) than this game's over/under of 40.5 points.
- Bengals games have gone over the point total on seven of 13 occasions (53.8%).
- Out of the Vikings' 13 games with a set total, three have hit the over (23.1%).
Jake Browning Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|5
|184.8
|5
|15.4
|2
Justin Jefferson Receptions (Our pick: 6.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|6
|99.7
|3
