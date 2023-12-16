With the regular season in the rearview mirror, it's time for bowl season and the College Football Playoff. The postseason schedule includes 11 games that feature teams from the Sun Belt. To make sure you catch all of the action, check out the article below for info on how to watch.

Sun Belt Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Georgia Southern Eagles at Ohio Bobcats 11:00 AM ET, Saturday, December 16 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns 2:15 PM ET, Saturday, December 16 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Miami (OH) RedHawks at Appalachian State Mountaineers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, December 16 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Old Dominion Monarchs 2:30 PM ET, Monday, December 18 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) UTSA Roadrunners at Marshall Thundering Herd 9:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 19 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Arkansas State Red Wolves at Northern Illinois Huskies 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 23 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) James Madison Dukes at Air Force Falcons 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, December 23 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) Georgia State Panthers at Utah State Aggies 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, December 23 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) South Alabama Jaguars at Eastern Michigan Eagles 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 23 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at San Jose State Spartans 10:30 PM ET, Saturday, December 23 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Texas State Bobcats at Rice Owls 5:30 PM ET, Tuesday, December 26 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)

