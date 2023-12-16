Tyrese Haliburton leads the Indiana Pacers (13-10) into a away game against Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves (18-5) at Target Center on Saturday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Timberwolves vs. Pacers Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN and BSIN

BSN and BSIN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Target Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Tyrese Haliburton Fantasy Comparison

Stat Karl-Anthony Towns Tyrese Haliburton Total Fantasy Pts 861.9 973.0 Fantasy Pts Per Game 37.5 48.7 Fantasy Rank 27 7

Buy Towns and Haliburton gear on Fanatics!

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Tyrese Haliburton Insights

Karl-Anthony Towns & the Timberwolves

Towns averages 21.6 points, 9.4 boards and 3.0 assists per game, making 51.0% of shots from the field and 42.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

The Timberwolves' +168 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 113.0 points per game (19th in the NBA) while giving up 105.7 per outing (second in the league).

Minnesota comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 4.2 boards. It is grabbing 45.9 rebounds per game (sixth in the league) compared to its opponents' 41.7 per contest.

The Timberwolves make 11.8 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league) at a 37.1% rate (12th in the NBA), compared to the 11.3 their opponents make while shooting 33.2% from deep.

Minnesota forces 13.4 turnovers per game (17th in the league) while committing 14.0 (21st in NBA play).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Tyrese Haliburton & the Pacers

Haliburton gives the Pacers 25.7 points, 4.0 boards and 11.8 assists per game. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks.

The Pacers are outscoring opponents by 2.2 points per game, with a +50 scoring differential overall. They put up 128.2 points per game (first in NBA) and give up 126.0 per contest (29th in league).

Indiana falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 2.9 boards. It collects 40.4 rebounds per game (29th in league) compared to its opponents' 43.3.

The Pacers connect on 14.6 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league) at a 37.9% rate (seventh-best in NBA), compared to the 10.2 per game their opponents make, at a 38.6% rate.

Indiana wins the turnover battle by 1.3 per game, committing 12.6 (ninth in league) while its opponents average 13.9.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Tyrese Haliburton Advanced Stats

Stat Karl-Anthony Towns Tyrese Haliburton Plus/Minus Per Game 5.7 3.1 Usage Percentage 26.6% 26.7% True Shooting Pct 62.7% 65.8% Total Rebound Pct 15.7% 6.8% Assist Pct 14.7% 47.9%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.