Kirill Kaprizov and the Minnesota Wild will be in action on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Vancouver Canucks. If you'd like to wager on Kaprizov's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kirill Kaprizov vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kaprizov Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Kaprizov has averaged 20:51 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -5.

Kaprizov has a goal in eight of 27 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Kaprizov has a point in 16 of 27 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

Kaprizov has had an assist in a game 13 times this season over 27 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that Kaprizov hits the over on his points over/under is 67.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kaprizov going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 48.8%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kaprizov Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have conceded 74 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +41 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 27 Games 4 24 Points 5 8 Goals 3 16 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.