Saturday's contest that pits the No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2) versus the No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats (7-2) at State Farm Arena should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-79 in favor of North Carolina. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM ET on December 16.

According to our computer prediction, North Carolina is a good bet to cover the point spread, which currently sits at 1.5. The two teams are projected to go under the 164.5 total.

North Carolina vs. Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

North Carolina vs. Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 82, Kentucky 79

Spread & Total Prediction for North Carolina vs. Kentucky

Pick ATS: North Carolina (-1.5)



North Carolina (-1.5) Pick OU: Under (164.5)



North Carolina is 4-4-0 against the spread, while Kentucky's ATS record this season is 5-4-0. The Tar Heels are 5-3-0 and the Wildcats are 6-3-0 in terms of hitting the over. The two teams score 175.7 points per game, 11.2 more points than this matchup's total.

North Carolina Performance Insights

The Tar Heels' +103 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 85.1 points per game (25th in college basketball) while allowing 73.7 per outing (249th in college basketball).

North Carolina wins the rebound battle by 4.9 boards on average. It collects 38.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 89th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 33.9 per contest.

North Carolina knocks down 7.7 three-pointers per game (163rd in college basketball) at a 35.9% rate (95th in college basketball), compared to the 8.2 its opponents make while shooting 32.6% from deep.

The Tar Heels rank 29th in college basketball with 105.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 228th in college basketball defensively with 91 points conceded per 100 possessions.

North Carolina has committed 9.7 turnovers per game (42nd in college basketball play), 1.1 fewer than the 10.8 it forces on average (285th in college basketball).

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats outscore opponents by 18.2 points per game (posting 90.6 points per game, sixth in college basketball, and giving up 72.4 per contest, 216th in college basketball) and have a +163 scoring differential.

Kentucky wins the rebound battle by an average of 1.6 boards. It grabs 37.8 rebounds per game (133rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 36.2.

Kentucky knocks down 10.7 three-pointers per game (11th in college basketball) at a 41.4% rate (fourth-best in college basketball), compared to the 9 per game its opponents make, at a 32.7% rate.

Kentucky has committed 8.8 turnovers per game (12th in college basketball), 5.5 fewer than the 14.3 it forces (62nd in college basketball).

