Will Ryan Hartman Score a Goal Against the Canucks on December 16?
The Minnesota Wild's upcoming contest against the Vancouver Canucks is scheduled for Saturday at 2:00 PM ET. Will Ryan Hartman light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Ryan Hartman score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)
Hartman stats and insights
- Hartman has scored in five of 24 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In one game against the Canucks this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He has a 12.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have given up 74 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 20.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Hartman recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|13:15
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|12/10/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|16:42
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/8/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|18:51
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|12:42
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:43
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/3/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:02
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/26/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:13
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:14
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|17:54
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|13:02
|Home
|L 8-3
Wild vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network
