For bracketology insights on South Dakota and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.

How South Dakota ranks

Record Summit League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-4 0-0 NR NR 265

South Dakota's best wins

On November 10, South Dakota registered its best win of the season, a 100-79 victory over the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 209) in the RPI rankings. That signature victory versus UT Rio Grande Valley featured a team-high 19 points from Paul Bruns. Bostyn Holt, with 14 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

70-68 on the road over Western Illinois (No. 282/RPI) on December 3

78-73 at home over CSU Bakersfield (No. 316/RPI) on December 9

85-81 over VMI (No. 358/RPI) on November 17

South Dakota's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, South Dakota is facing the 318th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

The Coyotes have 20 games left on the schedule, with 14 contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and 17 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

USD's upcoming schedule features no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

South Dakota's next game

Matchup: CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners vs. South Dakota Coyotes

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners vs. South Dakota Coyotes Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Icardo Center in Bakersfield, California

Icardo Center in Bakersfield, California TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

