The South Dakota Coyotes (7-3) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the UC Irvine Anteaters (6-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Bren Events Center. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Dakota vs. UC Irvine Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Bren Events Center in Irvine, California

Bren Events Center in Irvine, California TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other Summit League Games

South Dakota Stats Insights

The Coyotes are shooting 46.1% from the field, 5% higher than the 41.1% the Anteaters' opponents have shot this season.

South Dakota is 7-1 when it shoots better than 41.1% from the field.

The Anteaters are the rebounding team in the nation, the Coyotes rank 15th.

The Coyotes' 80.9 points per game are 14.5 more points than the 66.4 the Anteaters give up.

When it scores more than 66.4 points, South Dakota is 7-1.

South Dakota Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, South Dakota scored 16.8 more points per game at home (78.3) than away (61.5).

The Coyotes conceded 72.8 points per game at home last season, and 75.9 away.

At home, South Dakota sunk 10.7 treys per game last season, 3.4 more than it averaged on the road (7.3). South Dakota's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (46.2%) than on the road (32.8%).

South Dakota Upcoming Schedule