The UC Irvine Anteaters (6-4) will look to stop a three-game win streak when they host the South Dakota Coyotes (7-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Bren Events Center as big, 15.5-point favorites. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is set at 144.5 in the matchup.

South Dakota vs. UC Irvine Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Favorite Spread Over/Under UC Irvine -15.5 144.5

Coyotes Betting Records & Stats

South Dakota's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 144.5 points in three of six outings.

South Dakota's games this year have had a 150.5-point total on average, 6.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.

South Dakota has a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

South Dakota has been chosen as underdogs in three games this year and has walked away with the win one time (33.3%) in those games.

The Coyotes have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +900 moneyline set for this game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that South Dakota has a 10% chance of pulling out a win.

South Dakota vs. UC Irvine Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UC Irvine 4 44.4% 76.5 157.4 66.4 136 142.8 South Dakota 3 50% 80.9 157.4 69.6 136 143.8

Additional South Dakota Insights & Trends

The Coyotes score 14.5 more points per game (80.9) than the Anteaters allow their opponents to score (66.4).

When it scores more than 66.4 points, South Dakota is 2-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

South Dakota vs. UC Irvine Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UC Irvine 7-2-0 0-0 4-5-0 South Dakota 3-2-0 0-0 3-3-0

South Dakota vs. UC Irvine Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UC Irvine South Dakota 11-4 Home Record 8-6 9-7 Away Record 2-11 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-4-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 3-9-0 76.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.3 71.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.5 10-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

