How to Watch the South Dakota vs. UT Martin Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The South Dakota Coyotes (8-3) will attempt to continue a five-game winning run when hitting the road against the UT Martin Skyhawks (2-7) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Skyhawk Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!
South Dakota Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Dakota vs. UT Martin Scoring Comparison
- The Coyotes score 7.9 more points per game (76.5) than the Skyhawks give up (68.6).
- When it scores more than 68.6 points, South Dakota is 8-0.
- UT Martin has a 1-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 76.5 points.
- The 62.4 points per game the Skyhawks average are only 1.5 more points than the Coyotes allow (60.9).
- UT Martin has a 2-3 record when putting up more than 60.9 points.
- When South Dakota gives up fewer than 62.4 points, it is 5-1.
- The Skyhawks shoot 41.2% from the field, 4.3% higher than the Coyotes concede defensively.
- The Coyotes shoot 47.0% from the field, 4.6% higher than the Skyhawks allow.
South Dakota Leaders
- Grace Larkins: 16.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.7 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36)
- Tori Deperry: 9.8 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
- Kendall Holmes: 9.5 PTS, 40.9 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (16-for-52)
- Natalie Mazurek: 7.1 PTS, 51.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)
- Walker Demers: 7.2 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)
South Dakota Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Loyola Marymount
|W 78-73
|Gersten Pavilion
|12/10/2023
|Dickinson State
|W 108-46
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
|12/13/2023
|Mount Marty
|W 100-35
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
|12/16/2023
|@ UT Martin
|-
|Skyhawk Arena
|12/20/2023
|Bradley
|-
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
|12/29/2023
|North Dakota State
|-
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
