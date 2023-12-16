The South Dakota Coyotes (8-3) will attempt to continue a five-game winning run when hitting the road against the UT Martin Skyhawks (2-7) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Skyhawk Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

South Dakota Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
South Dakota vs. UT Martin Scoring Comparison

  • The Coyotes score 7.9 more points per game (76.5) than the Skyhawks give up (68.6).
  • When it scores more than 68.6 points, South Dakota is 8-0.
  • UT Martin has a 1-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 76.5 points.
  • The 62.4 points per game the Skyhawks average are only 1.5 more points than the Coyotes allow (60.9).
  • UT Martin has a 2-3 record when putting up more than 60.9 points.
  • When South Dakota gives up fewer than 62.4 points, it is 5-1.
  • The Skyhawks shoot 41.2% from the field, 4.3% higher than the Coyotes concede defensively.
  • The Coyotes shoot 47.0% from the field, 4.6% higher than the Skyhawks allow.

South Dakota Leaders

  • Grace Larkins: 16.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.7 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36)
  • Tori Deperry: 9.8 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
  • Kendall Holmes: 9.5 PTS, 40.9 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (16-for-52)
  • Natalie Mazurek: 7.1 PTS, 51.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)
  • Walker Demers: 7.2 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)

South Dakota Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 @ Loyola Marymount W 78-73 Gersten Pavilion
12/10/2023 Dickinson State W 108-46 Sanford Coyote Sports Center
12/13/2023 Mount Marty W 100-35 Sanford Coyote Sports Center
12/16/2023 @ UT Martin - Skyhawk Arena
12/20/2023 Bradley - Sanford Coyote Sports Center
12/29/2023 North Dakota State - Sanford Coyote Sports Center

