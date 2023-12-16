Summit Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's college basketball slate includes one game with Summit teams in action. That matchup? The South Dakota Coyotes playing the UT Martin Skyhawks.
Summit Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|South Dakota Coyotes at UT Martin Skyhawks
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
