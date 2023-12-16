Vikings vs. Bengals Player Props & Odds – Week 15
A pair of the top offensive performers in football will be featured when running back Joe Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals host T.J. Hockenson and the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, December 16, 2023.
Trying to make player prop wagers? Several of the key contributors for the Bengals and the Vikings will have player props available for this matchup.
Ty Chandler Touchdown Odds
- Chandler Odds to Score First TD: +650
- Chandler Odds to Score Anytime TD: +360
Joe Mixon Touchdown Odds
- Mixon Odds to Score First TD: +460
- Mixon Odds to Score Anytime TD: +230
More Vikings Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Nick Mullens
|250.5 (-113)
|-
|-
|T.J. Hockenson
|-
|-
|53.5 (-113)
|K.J. Osborn
|-
|-
|21.5 (-113)
|Justin Jefferson
|-
|-
|76.5 (-113)
|Ty Chandler
|-
|57.5 (-113)
|12.5 (-113)
|Jordan Addison
|-
|-
|37.5 (-113)
More Bengals Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Tyler Boyd
|-
|-
|30.5 (-113)
|Jake Browning
|235.5 (-113)
|12.5 (-113)
|-
|Ja'Marr Chase
|-
|-
|65.5 (-113)
|Tee Higgins
|-
|-
|39.5 (-113)
|Tanner Hudson
|-
|-
|19.5 (-113)
|Joe Mixon
|-
|55.5 (-113)
|25.5 (-113)
