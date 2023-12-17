The Auburn Tigers (7-2) will be looking to continue a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the USC Trojans (5-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Neville Arena. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Auburn vs. USC matchup.

Auburn vs. USC Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Auburn vs. USC Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Auburn vs. USC Betting Trends

Auburn has compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, two of the Tigers games have hit the over.

USC has put together a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this season.

A total of five Trojans games this season have hit the over.

Auburn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 Auburn is 21st-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (14th-best).

The Tigers' national championship odds have improved from +6000 at the start of the season to +5000, the -biggest change among all teams.

Auburn's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2%.

USC Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Sportsbooks have moved the Trojans' national championship odds down from +4000 at the beginning of the season to +6000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the -biggest change.

USC has a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.