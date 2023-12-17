How to Watch Ravens vs. Jaguars Sunday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 15
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Baltimore Ravens (10-3) visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field and will look to extend a three-game winning streak.
In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to live stream this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Ravens vs. Jaguars
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: NBC
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Ravens vs. Jaguars Insights
- The Ravens score 5.5 more points per game (27.8) than the Jaguars surrender (22.3).
- Jacksonville racks up 7.2 more points per game (24) than Baltimore allows (16.8).
- The Ravens average only 15.1 more yards per game (372.5) than the Jaguars allow per matchup (357.4).
- Jacksonville averages 58.3 more yards per game (342.7) than Baltimore gives up (284.4).
- This season, the Ravens average 157.1 rushing yards per game, 64.9 more than the Jaguars allow per contest (92.2).
- This season Jacksonville runs for 4.4 fewer yards per game (99.8) than Baltimore allows (104.2).
- This year, the Ravens have 15 turnovers, nine fewer than the Jaguars have takeaways (24).
- This year Jacksonville has turned the ball over 22 times, three more than Baltimore's takeaways (19).
Ravens Away Performance
- On the road, the Ravens average fewer points (23.3 per game) than they do overall (27.8). But they also allow fewer on the road (15.7) than overall (16.8).
- On the road, the Ravens pick up fewer yards (339.2 per game) than they do overall (372.5). But they also concede fewer in away games (259.8) than overall (284.4).
- The Ravens pick up 150 rushing yards per game on the road (7.1 fewer than overall), and allow 98.3 rushing yards on the road (5.9 fewer than overall).
- On the road, the Ravens successfully convert fewer third downs (42.5%) than overall (42.7%). They also allow opponents to convert on more third downs away from home (40.2%) than overall (36.3%).
Ravens Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/16/2023
|Cincinnati
|W 34-20
|Amazon Prime Video
|11/26/2023
|at Los Angeles
|W 20-10
|NBC
|12/10/2023
|Los Angeles
|W 37-31
|FOX
|12/17/2023
|at Jacksonville
|-
|NBC
|12/25/2023
|at San Francisco
|-
|ABC
|12/31/2023
|Miami
|-
|CBS
|1/7/2024
|Pittsburgh
|-
|-
Jaguars Home Performance
- The Jaguars score 22 points per game at home (two fewer than overall), and concede 23.3 at home (one more than overall).
- The Jaguars accumulate fewer yards at home (313.4 per game) than they do overall (342.7), and give up more (367 per game) than overall (357.4).
- At home, Jacksonville accumulates fewer passing yards (222.3 per game) than it does overall (242.9). But it also gives up fewer passing yards at home (259.9) than overall (265.2).
- The Jaguars pick up 91.1 rushing yards per game at home (8.7 fewer than overall), and give up 107.1 at home (14.9 more than overall).
- The Jaguars convert 33.7% of third downs at home (3.8% less than overall), and concede on 43.3% of third downs at home (7.9% more than overall).
Jaguars Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/26/2023
|at Houston
|W 24-21
|CBS
|12/4/2023
|Cincinnati
|L 34-31
|ABC/ESPN
|12/10/2023
|at Cleveland
|L 31-27
|CBS
|12/17/2023
|Baltimore
|-
|NBC
|12/24/2023
|at Tampa Bay
|-
|CBS
|12/31/2023
|Carolina
|-
|CBS
|1/7/2024
|at Tennessee
|-
|-
